June 20 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The possibility of a bankruptcy filing by the city of
Detroit has raised concerns about the fate of 62 classic cars
managed by the city's historical society. ()
* The U.S. Federal Reserve, increasingly confident in the
durability of economic growth, expects to start pulling back
later this year from its efforts to stimulate the economy, the
Fed Chairman, Ben Bernanke, said on Wednesday. ()
* Europe's top antitrust enforcer continued a crackdown on
drug company efforts to keep low-cost generic versions of their
medicines off the market, a campaign that is taking place on
both sides of the Atlantic. ()
* George Zimmer, the founder of Men's Wearhouse Inc
and a frequent presence in its commercials, was fired on the day
of its shareholders' meeting. A disagreement between Mr. Zimmer
and the board appeared to be the reason for the sudden
dismissal, though it was not immediately clear what that
disagreement was. ()
* The Philippines has the fastest-growing economy in East
Asia. But unemployment is still rising and the number of people
in poverty has barely changed in six years. ()
* Riverstone Holdings, a leading private equity firm focused
on energy and power, announced on Wednesday that it had raised
its largest-ever fund, a $7.7 billion vehicle that exceeds its
$6 billion target. ()
* The British government is preparing to sell part of its
holding in the Lloyds Banking Group and is weighing a
breakup of the Royal Bank of Scotland, the chancellor of
the Exchequer said. ()
* Sony Corp's Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai told
shareholders on Thursday that movies and music were an
indispensable part of the company, rejecting a renewed push by
the American activist investor Daniel Loeb. ()