* Edward Snowden, a former National Security Agency
contractor who leaked details about American surveillance,
personifies a debate at the heart of technology systems in
government and industry: can the IT staff be trusted? ()
* Hoping to cut medical costs, employers are experimenting
with a new way to pay for health care, telling workers that
their company health plan will pay only a fixed amount for a
given test. ()
* The founders of the Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation
Plc and the government of Kazakhstan are preparing an
offer to buy the remaining stake in the troubled mining giant
they do not already own in a deal valuing the miner at 3 billion
pounds, or $4.7 billion. ()
* Once worth $34.5 billion, Brazilian billionaire Eike
Batista's holdings are now estimated at $4.8 billion and
falling. The rise and fall of the charismatic industrialist
mirrors Brazil's sudden reversal of fortune. After years of
economic expansion, the South American nation has begun to
sputter. ()
* The Bank for International Settlements, a group
representing central banks including the Federal Reserve and the
European Central Bank, warned political leaders on Sunday that
they should not expect central banks' cheap-money policy to hold
the global economy together forever. ()