July 3 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A looming deadline to regulate trading by American banks
overseas has set off a rare breakdown of decorum at the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission, long known for its
cordiality. ()
* New York's top prosecutor is investigating some of the
state's largest employers over their use of ATM-style cards to
pay their hourly employees. New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman sent letters seeking information to about twenty
employers, including McDonald's, Walgreen Co and
Wal-Mart. ()
* In a significant setback for President Obama's signature
domestic initiative, the administration on Tuesday abruptly
announced a one-year delay, until 2015, in his healthcare law's
mandate that larger employers provide coverage for their workers
or pay penalties. The decision postpones the effective date
beyond next year's midterm elections. ()
* Investors pulled a record amount of money from Pimco's
flagship Total Return bond fund, the largest mutual fund in the
world, in June, a stark indication of how rising interest rates
have pushed bonds out of favor. ()
* The universal banking model is under attack by regulators,
but Deutsche Bank seems determined to keep its
two-track focus of branch network and investment bank. ()
* Pressure from shareholders has led a subcommittee of the
Dell Inc board of directors to ask the company's
founder, Michael Dell, to raise his offer to buyout the company.
()
* The Federal Reserve seemed to recognize that its approval
of new banking rules related to Basel III was only part of the
solution. ()
* Pickup trucks and SUVs led the way, resulting in the best
performance in at least six years for Ford Motor Co and
Chrysler and the best month for General Motors Co since
September 2008. ()
* Both Honda Motor Co Ltd and General Motors have
working fuel-cell-powered prototypes, but want to combine their
resources to reach the next step in development. ()