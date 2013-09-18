Sept 18 The following are the top stories on the
* Among the most troubling questions facing consumers as
they shop for insurance under the Obama administration's new
health care law is whether the plans will cover the drugs they
take - and how much they will have to pay for them. But with
less than two weeks remaining until enrollment opens on Oct. 1,
the answers are still elusive and anxiety is growing for
consumers whose well-being depends on expensive medications. ()
* With federal prosecutors in Manhattan facing a December
deadline to bring additional charges connected to Bernard
Madoff's multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme, they are weighing
criminal charges against several people connected to the case,
said people briefed on the investigation. Among those still
under scrutiny are Shana Swanson, a senior executive at the
firm, and Paul Konigsberg, a longtime accountant in Madoff's
inner circle. ()
* The Obama administration announced on Tuesday that it was
extending minimum wage and overtime protections to the nation's
nearly two million home-care workers. Advocates for low-wage
workers have pushed for this change, asserting that home-care
workers, who care for elderly and disabled Americans, were
wrongly classified into the same "companionship services"
category as baby sitters - a group that is exempt from minimum
wage and overtime coverage. ()
* Federal prosecutors have portrayed Julien Grout as the
quintessential Wall Street criminal, accusing the former
JPMorgan Chase & Co trader of "systematically and
fraudulently" masking losses to protect his bonus. His lawyer
found another way to describe him: as a scapegoat. ()
* As the White House and Congress careen toward another
fiscal showdown, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office
warned on Tuesday that President Obama and lawmakers have been
cutting the wrong kind of federal spending as they try to avoid
the unsustainable buildup of debt that is projected in the
coming decades. ()
* Volkswagen AG, the largest of the European
automakers, will bring its first electric car to the United
States in two years, joining an increasingly crowded field of
battery-powered vehicles on the market. A Volkswagen official
said on Tuesday that the e-Golf - an electrified version of the
company's subcompact car - would go on sale in 2015 as part of a
broader plan to introduce more alternative-fuel models. ()
* Grocer Safeway Inc has gone on the defense days
after activist hedge fund Jana Partners declared a 6.2 percent
stake in the company. Safeway said on Tuesday that it had put
into place a poison pill plan to prevent investors from
acquiring more than 10 percent of the company. ()
* DE Shaw & Co and Deerfield Management are among a large
group of investment firms that have agreed to pay $14.4 million
to settle market manipulation charges by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. The regulator accused 23 firms of obtaining
"illicit profits" by improperly buying and selling shares, in
what is the commission's biggest crackdown since it strengthened
a ban on certain short-selling in 2007. ()
* As the price tag swells for JPMorgan Chase's
multibillion-dollar trading loss, Jamie Dimon, the bank's chief
executive, offered an unvarnished message to employees on
Tuesday. JPMorgan, which is poised to pay roughly $800 million
to a host of government agencies, is working to "face our
issues, roll up our sleeves, and fix" the compliance and control
problems throughout the bank, Dimon said in a company-wide memo
on Tuesday. ()
* The SEC, which has actively pursued actions by American
banks and other financial institutions overseas, is broadening
its reach by asserting its purview to foreign hedge fund
managers. Agency employees are set to pay visits to more than a
dozen hedge fund managers registered with the SEC to determine
whether they are in compliance with American regulations.()