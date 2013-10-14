Oct 14 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The fiscal problems of the United States dominated meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in Washington this weekend. Leaders on Sunday pleaded, warned and cajoled: the United States must raise its debt ceiling and reopen its government or risk "massive disruption the world over", as IMF Chief Christine Lagarde, put it. ()

* With a possible default on government obligations just days away, Senate Democratic leaders - believing they have a political advantage in the continuing fiscal impasse - refused Sunday to sign on to any deal that reopens the government but locks in budget cuts for next year. ()

* To help ward off corporate data breaches, Lookout Inc is using its app to slip under the door of enterprises via the employees who regularly bring their personal devices to work. Lookout is among a handful of tech companies trying to capitalize on the bring-your-own-device phenomenon that people in charge of securing corporate networks say has become their biggest headache. ()

* A program in Oakland that will collect and analyze reams of surveillance data from around town is one of the latest and most contentious examples of cities using big data technology, and federal dollars, for routine law enforcement. ()

* After shedding outside holdings, the New York Times Company this week will introduce the International New York Times and, later, new subscription, video and consumer initiatives. ()

* In recent months, as his legal troubles have deepened, billionaire hedge fund manager Steven Cohen has sold stocks to meet withdrawal requests from skittish investors. In addition to stocks, Cohen is selling significant works of art from his celebrated collection. ()

* Wells Fargo & Co and JPMorgan Chase & Co reported third-quarter results on Friday. Low interest rates are crimping a major source of bank profits. But higher rates are not necessarily the answer either - for the banks or the economy. ()

* Some doctors and dentists offer older patients a way to pay for costly procedures not covered by Medicare, but the plans' high interest rates can strain the finances of people on fixed incomes. ()