* Bank of America, one of the nation's largest
banks, was found liable on Wednesday of having sold defective
mortgages, a jury decision that will be seen as a victory for
the government in its aggressive effort to hold banks
accountable for their role in the housing crisis. ()
* Prosecutors are said to be considering criminal penalties
against JPMorgan over its dealings with Bernard Madoff,
suspecting it turned a blind eye to his Ponzi scheme. ()
* As technical failures bedevil the rollout of President
Obama's health care law, evidence is emerging that one of the
program's loftiest goals - to encourage competition among
insurers in an effort to keep costs low - is falling short for
many rural Americans. ()
* The legal battle over Detroit's eligibility for bankruptcy
pits the city against unions and retirees, with a star witness,
Governor Rick Snyder of Michigan, to come. ()
* Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Wednesday proposed a
spending plan for his city next year that is full of nips and
tucks: a 75 cent per pack increase in the cigarette tax, higher
zoning permit fees for big developments, an end to some
retirees' health insurance subsidies and a rolling hiring
freeze. ()
* Pinterest confirmed on Wednesday that it has raised $225
million in a new round of financing that values the company at
$3.8 billion. ()
* To help finance the expansion into America, British
peer-to-peer lender Funding Circle, has raised $37 million from
investors led by the venture capital firm Accel Partners. ()
* A decision by a federal appeals court has ended Delaware's
experiment with confidential arbitration. In an opinion released
Wednesday, a three-judge panel for the United States Court of
Appeals for the Third Circuit upheld a lower court ruling that
Delaware's state-sponsored arbitration program violated the
First Amendment. ()
* Two of Caterpillar's biggest-ever deals may have
played a role in the $3 billion of market value that the
company's stock shed on Wednesday morning. The maker of heavy
equipment disclosed that its third-quarter profit tumbled 44
percent from the same time last year, while revenue fell more
than 18 percent for the same period. ()
* Properties and Cole Real Estate Investments, two
of the largest commercial property owners in the country, have
agreed to a $7.2 billion deal on Wednesday in which American
Realty will buy Cole with a mix of cash and stock, bringing an
end to tensions between the companies that have simmered much of
the last year. ()