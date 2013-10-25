Oct 25 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Twitter disclosed that it planned to price its eagerly
awaited initial public offering in the $17 a share to $20 a
share range, as it readies a road show for investors. ()
* The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday recommended
tighter controls on how doctors prescribe the most commonly used
narcotic painkillers. The move, which represents a major policy
shift, follows a decade-long debate over whether the widely
abused drugs, which contain the narcotic hydrocodone, should be
controlled as tightly as more powerful painkillers like
OxyContin. ()
* Fury over reports that American intelligence had monitored
the cellphone of Chancellor Angela Merkel spread from Germany to
much of Europe on Thursday, plunging trans-Atlantic relations to
a low and threatening to recast the United States and President
Obama from friend and ally to cyberbully. ()
* When the stock market opened on Thursday, NQ Mobile Inc
, a Chinese mobile security company, had a valuation of
$1.1 billion. Just hours later, half of its value was erased.
Muddy Waters, a short-selling firm known for its scathing
reports on Chinese companies, released a harsh assessment of NQ
Mobile on Thursday, calling it a "massive fraud." ()
* Federal officials did not fully test the online health
insurance marketplace until two weeks before it opened to the
public on Oct. 1, contractors told Congress on Thursday. ()
* The Federal Reserve's rule asks banks to estimate how much
cash might flee in a 30-day period, and requires them to enough
assets that they could sell to cover that outflow. ()
* Microsoft Corp's earnings of $5.24 billion beat
expectations, and were helped in large part by a surge in the
company's corporate software business. ()
* On Thursday, DuPont said it would spin off its
performance chemicals segment into a new publicly traded
company. The unit - which makes a pigment that turns paints,
paper and plastics white, as well as refrigerants and polymers
for cables - generated about $7 billion in revenue in 2012. ()
* More than a year after the activist investor William
Ackman won a bitter battle for control of the Canadian Pacific
Railway, he is cashing in part of his investment at a
substantial profit. ()
* Many high-end brands have left behind Bal Harbour Shops,
for years a magnet to the wealthy, for more breathing room in
Miami's Design District - once an enclave of furniture
showrooms, low storefronts and empty streets in the shadow of
two interstate highways. ()