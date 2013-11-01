Nov 1 The following are the top stories on the
* Google has spent months and millions of dollars
encrypting email, search queries and other information flowing
among its data centers worldwide. Facebook's chief
executive said at a conference this fall that the government
"blew it." And though it has not been announced publicly,
Twitter plans to set up new types of encryption to protect
messages from snoops. ()
* In an announcement at the company's office on Thursday,
Google showed off an updated version of its Android mobile
operating system, called "KitKat 4.4," that can search for
information both on the web and some smartphone apps. ()
* Now that new insurance marketplaces are opening under the
Affordable Care Act, insurance companies are canceling millions
of individual plans that fail to meet minimum standards. ()
* Time Warner Cable lost 306,000 television
subscribers in the third quarter, hurt by a contract dispute
that resulted in a blackout of CBS programming. ()
* Rebuffing a strategy of diversification, the venture
capital firm XPV Capital believes it can find success by
developing expertise in one area. ()
* Riding a surge in demand for new fuel-efficient planes,
Boeing said on Thursday that it would increase production
of its top-selling 737 jets to 47 a month by 2017, from 38 now.
()
* The Container Store has raised $225 million in its
initial public offering, after demand from potential
shareholders prompted the company to seek even more in its
market debut. ()
* A majority of Oracle shareholders demonstrated
their opposition to the compensation of chief executive Lawrence
Ellison on Thursday, voting against a non-binding resolution on
the company's pay practices. ()
* Citigroup's financial strategy and solutions group
takes stock of the growing wave of shareholder activism, and
concludes that what was once primarily an American phenomenon is
spreading abroad. ()
* Fannie Mae sued nine of the world's largest banks on
Thursday, accusing them of colluding to manipulate interest
rates and seeking more than $800 million of damages. In a
complaint filed in Federal District Court in Manhattan, Fannie
Mae, the government-controlled mortgage company, accused the
banks of conspiring for many years to suppress the Libor,
including during the 2008 financial crisis. ()