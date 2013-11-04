Nov 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Federal subsidies will pay the entire monthly cost of some plans being offered in the online marketplaces, a surprising figure that has not gotten much attention, in part because the zero-premium plans come with serious trade-offs.()

* A plea deal for SAC Capital Advisors would resolve a criminal case involving insider trading charges, but the firm's owner, Steven Cohen, would still face a civil lawsuit. ()

* Hard as it may be to believe, the price per square foot for luxury apartments in New York City is considerably less than it is for luxury elsewhere in the world. ()

* Though three-quarters of Twitter users are outside the United States, only a modest portion of its ad revenue is generated there. But it's growing fast. ()

* Backed by the billionaire Koch brothers, Americans for Prosperity has campaigned against taxes and spending in Coralville, Iowa, but some voters are skeptical of its motives. ()

* With the pace of delayed television viewing increasing, networks want advertisers to pay for seven days of commercial viewing to cover computer screens and tablets as well as TV sets. ()

* Technology giant Samsung, known for playing its cards close to the vest, is holding only its second meeting of management with analysts. ()

* Zola Books is trying to persuade book buyers to flock to its website, a hybrid that is designed to be a bookseller, curator and social-networking site all in one. ()

* A sweeping distribution deal between television giants, the Walt Disney Co and Dish Network, expired more than a month ago, and there is still no new deal in sight.