* The government bailout of General Motors ended on
Monday with the Treasury Department's announcement that it had
sold its final shares of GM stock. The sale closes a tumultuous
chapter in the history of the American auto industry, and allows
the nation's largest automaker to continue its comeback free
from the stigma of being known as "Government Motors." ()
* The Finnish cellphone giant Nokia is expected
on Tuesday to offer almost $400 million to resolve a tax dispute
with Indian authorities ahead of the company's planned sale of
its handset business to Microsoft for $7.2 billion. ()
* Output at German factories, mines and power plants
declined in October for a second straight month, official data
showed on Monday, the latest sign that the economy at the heart
of the euro zone recovery might not be growing as quickly as had
been hoped. ()
* Not limiting their activities to the earthly realm,
American and British spies have infiltrated the fantasy worlds
of World of Warcraft and Second Life, conducting surveillance
and scooping up data in the online games played by millions of
people across the globe, according to newly disclosed classified
documents. ()
* The advent of a new medium to conduct business inevitably
means avenues for criminals to swoop in to take advantage. The
development of Bitcoin, the virtual currency that is not issued
by any government, presents challenges for the authorities to
use laws that were not designed for the digital world to combat
illegal conduct. ()
* Shortly after 1 a.m. on a day nearly a year ago, Cerberus
Capital Management announced that it planned to sell
its gun manufacturing company, the Freedom Group, after the
deadly school shooting in Connecticut four days earlier. But the
efforts to sell the company, which produced the Bushmaster rifle
that Adam Lanza used in his assault on Sandy Hook Elementary
School in Newtown, Conn., have been hamstrung by the public
furor that prompted the auction in the first place. ()
* European Aeronautic Defense and Space, the parent
company of Airbus, announced plans on Monday to cut 5,800 jobs
from its military and space divisions over the next three years
as it responds to reductions in European military budgets driven
by austerity measures. ()
* The billionaire trader Steven A. Cohen is one step closer
to converting his onetime $15 billion hedge fund into a family
office after a tentative deal to sell a reinsurance firm he
formed in 2012. Hamilton Reinsurance Group - a privately held
firm led by the former insurance executive Brian Duperreault and
Two Sigma Investments - will be buying the firm, known as SAC Re
Ltd, for an undisclosed amount. ()
* When you think about Nelson Mandela, you probably think
about freedom - free people, free country, free speech. What may
be overshadowed by Mandela's extraordinary legacy was his
complicated journey to support free markets and a free economy.