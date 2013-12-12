Dec 12 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* JPMorgan Chase and federal authorities are nearing
settlements over the bank's ties to Bernard Madoff, striking
tentative deals that would involve roughly $2 billion in
penalties and a rare criminal action. The government will use a
sizable portion of the money to compensate Madoff's victims. ()
* The number of people selecting health insurance plans in
the federal and state marketplaces increased last month at a
brisk pace, bringing the overall figure to nearly 365,000, the
Obama administration said on Wednesday. The November number was
more than double the one for October, but still well below the
administration's goal. ()
* In an unusual deal that goes far beyond the soda wars,
PepsiCo is to announce on Thursday that it is unseating
Coca-Cola as the beverage supplier to one of the nation's
hottest restaurant chains, Buffalo Wild Wings. ()
* The Boies, Schiller & Flexner law firm is paying bonuses
of as much as $300,000 to some of its associates, with the
average young lawyer taking home an additional $85,000, a firm
spokeswoman, Dawn Schneider, confirmed late Tuesday. Last year,
the maximum bonus handed out to some of the young lawyers at the
firm, which specializes in trial and appellate litigation, was
$250,000. ()
* Shares in China Cinda Asset Management rose as
much as 33 percent on their trading debut in Hong Kong on
Thursday after it raised around $2.5 billion last week on huge
demand for its initial public offering. ()
* They might prominently feature the Barclays logo and the
bank's light-blue corporate color, but ever since a popular
bike-sharing program started here three years ago, Londoners
have referred to the bicycles as "Boris bikes," after the
capital's cycling mayor, Boris Johnson. But Barclays is ending
its sponsorship of the program in 2015, the bank and Transport
for London, a city agency, said Wednesday. ()
* Spanish lender Banco Santander has agreed to buy an 8
percent stake in Bank of Shanghai for 470 million euros as part
of its strategy to increase its presence in Asia. ()
* The British soccer team Manchester United has
made a poor showing on the field this season. Now the British
hedge fund manager Crispin Odey is making a multi-million dollar
bet that the club's New York-listed shares are destined for a
similar trajectory. Odey Asset Management, Odey's fund, has
taken a $22 million short position against Manchester United
shares. ()
* With competition growing in the streaming music market,
Spotify announced a series of changes meant to entice new
customers and extend its digital footprint farther around the
world. ()
* The Royal Bank of Scotland is paying $100 million
in fines to New York and federal banking regulators to settle
civil investigations into accusations that some of its former
employees helped conceal transactions involving customers from
Iran, Sudan and other nations subject to international sanctions
for about a decade. ()