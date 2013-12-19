Dec 19 The following are the top stories on the
* Insurance companies, worried about potential chaos next
month as people begin seeking coverage under the federal health
care law without completing the necessary paperwork, have agreed
to give consumers an extra 10 days to pay their first-month
premiums, according to a statement from the companies' trade
group. ()
* In a disappointment for Boeing, Brazilian defense
officials said on Wednesday that they had picked the aircraft
maker Saab for a $4.5 billion contract to build 36 fighter jets
over the next 10 years. ()
* European Union finance officials agreed late Wednesday on
a system for winding down failed banks, an important step toward
introducing a banking union. ()
* Nearly four years after the Gulf of Mexico oil rig
explosion that left 11 dead, a former low-level engineer, Kurt
Mix, at BP was found guilty on Wednesday of obstruction
of justice for deleting messages during a federal investigation
into how much oil leaked. ()
* Target is investigating a security breach
involving stolen credit card and debit card information for
millions of its customers, according to one person involved in
the investigation. ()
* Together, Whole Foods and Chobani have become two
of the biggest success stories in the food business in the last
decade, but now they are parting ways. Whole Foods said on
Wednesday that as of early next year its stores would no longer
stock Chobani, primarily because the explosion of Greek yogurt
brands has made it more selective in how it allocates its prized
refrigerated shelf space. ()
* The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday
proposed repealing its blackout rule, which for decades has been
the bane of sports fans whose ability to watch their favorite
team's home games on television has depended on whether enough
of their fellow fans bought tickets to see it in person. ()
* To promote its Galaxy mobile devices, Samsung Electronics
is taking, fittingly, a galactic approach, with an
international marketing campaign that blends science fiction
with soccer fandom. Central to the campaign is a series of
videos, shot in a moody, otherworldly style reminiscent of "The
Matrix." ()