Dec 31 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Despite challenges that have stymied even giants like
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, some American technology
entrepreneurs are seeking to pursue India's untapped
opportunities, and are ready to risk their money on start-ups.
* Banks in 16 countries are using a psychometric test to
predict whether someone will pay back a loan. Originally a
Harvard doctoral project, the Entrepreneurial Finance Lab's test
has increasingly won the confidence of risk-averse bankers in
places where, many economists believe, credit bottlenecks are
severely stunting growth. A new partnership with MasterCard Inc
has potential to speed the model's proliferation. ()
* Parents and advocacy groups have been using websites and
social media as powerful megaphones to force titans of the food
industry to reconsider the ingredients in their foods and the
labeling and processing of their products. In several instances
in the last year or so, major food companies and fast-food
chains have shifted to coloring derived from spices or other
plant-based sources, or changed or omitted certain labels from
packaging. ()
* The number of Americans who signed contracts to buy
existing homes in November was nearly unchanged from October,
suggesting sales are stabilizing after several months of
declines. ()
* Hertz Global Holding LLC, one of America's biggest
car rental companies, has adopted a one-year shareholder rights
plan, commonly known as "poison pill," to thwart an investor
from gaining control of the board. ()
* Private equity firm Bain Capital said it had agreed to buy
a majority stake in Bob's Discount Furniture, the chain of
stores known for its low-tech commercials featuring its founder,
Bob Kaufman. ()
* The restaurant chain Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Inc's board fired back at Sardar Biglari, the activist
investor, on Monday, saying that it plans to continue business
as is despite Biglari's push to put Cracker Barrel on the block.