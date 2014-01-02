Jan 2 The following are the top stories on the
* A legion of buyers, buoyed by a growing economy and a
soaring stock market, are shedding whatever reluctance, or
self-imposed restraint, they had during the recession by
entering showrooms and leaving with trophy cars. ()
* Fiat SpA said it had reached an agreement to take
full ownership of Chrysler Holding LLC in a $4.35
billion deal with the United Automobile Workers retiree health
care fund. ()
* BATS, which has quietly moved closer to the top of the
list of the largest stock exchange operators in the world in
terms of value of shares traded, in the coming months is set to
complete its merger with Direct Edge, in a deal that will turn
it into what will most likely be the biggest stock exchange
company in the United States, at least on some trading days. ()
* While global deal-making was basically flat for a fourth
consecutive year, annual volume in the United States was up 11
percent in 2013 compared with the previous year, according to
Thomson Reuters. ()
* Walter Mossberg and Kara Swisher, founders of the
conference and news business All Things Digital, are expected to
start their new venture, ReCode, on Thursday. ()
* WABC-AM (770), which is owned by Cumulus Media, will
introduce a new lineup on Thursday that emphasizes live and
local programming, as its two most popular hosts, Rush Limbaugh
and Sean Hannity, move to a rival station, WOR-AM (710). ()