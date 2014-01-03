Jan 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* DreamWorks Animation SKG has partnered with a technology company, Fuhu, to make a tablet computer that the studio will be able to program much like a cable channel for children, a highly coveted audience. ()

* Ezra Klein, an analyst, columnist and television commentator who runs The Washington Post's Wonkblog, is making plans to leave the newspaper after failing to win support for a new website he wanted to create within the company, according to four people with knowledge of the negotiations. ()

* The New York Times said on Thursday that it would launch its redesigned website on Jan. 8. The new platform, which will allow for better integration of video and photography with text, among other features, would be available to a small group of readers immediately as a test rollout, The Times said. ()

* Former United States Senator from the Democratic Party and the its nominee for Vice President in the 2000 election Joseph Lieberman joins private equity firm Victory Park Capital to help with them with his regulatory expertise. ()

* A planned expansion of the Panama Canal may be halted because of a dispute between the building consortium and canal authorities over $1.6 billion in extra costs. ()

* Financial industry regulators are hoping to enact a rule this year that would make it easier for investors to find out if a broker pushing to sell them a stock, bond or other investment product has a clean record. ()

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc says it's considering taking legal action against "responsible parties" after DNA testing showed traces of fox meat in the donkey meat it sold in China.