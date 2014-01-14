BRIEF-Replicel's phase 1 clinical trial for hair loss meets primary endpoints
* Replicel's phase 1 clinical trial for hair loss succeeds in meeting primary endpoints
* Ford Motor, the second-largest American automaker after General Motors, took the wraps off a radically redesigned pickup truck at the annual Detroit auto show. Ford will replace its F-150 truck's traditional steel body panels with aluminum parts, which saves weight and improves fuel economy. ()
* Charter Communications offered $37.8 billion to acquire Time Warner Cable, the country's second-largest cable operator. Including debt, the offer is valued at $61.3 billion. ()
* Japan's Suntory announced it would buy Beam Inc , the maker of Jim Beam and Maker's Mark, for $13.6 billion, in one of the biggest takeovers in the liquor business in years which will transform it into the third-largest distiller globally. ()
* Apple Inc is campaigning aggressively against a court-appointed inspector, appointed to make sure that the company complied with antitrust laws after it was found last summer to have conspired with five publishers to fix prices for e-books, saying he is intruding on operations. ()
* People signing up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act's federal and state marketplaces tend to be older and potentially less healthy, officials said on Monday, a demographic trend that could threaten the law's economic foundations and cause premiums to rise in the future. ()
* House and Senate negotiators reached an agreement on a trillion-dollar spending plan that will finance the government through September, reversing some cuts to military veterans' pensions that were included in a broader budget agreement last month and defeating efforts to rein in President Obama's health care law. ()
* FBI investigators do not believe Internal Revenue Service officials committed crimes in the unusually heavy scrutiny of conservative groups that applied for tax-exempt status, a law enforcement official said on Monday. ()
* Google Inc agreed to pay $3.2 billion in cash for Nest Labs, which makes Internet-connected devices like thermostats and smoke alarms. ()
