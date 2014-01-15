Jan 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Internet service providers are free to make deals with services like Netflix or Amazon to pay to stream their products to online viewers through a faster, express lane on the web, a federal appeals court ruled. ()

* The World Bank, in its latest global growth forecast, said it expects growth over all to increase to 3.2 percent in 2014 from 2.4 percent last year, and to maintain that level for the next two years. ()

* Joel Ross, a prominent physician specializing in Alzheimer's research, said in a jury trial that he shared confidential information with former SAC manager Mathew Martoma on more than one occasion. ()

* The three branches of the European Union government reached an agreement on Tuesday night to more tightly regulate the trading of derivatives and other complex instruments. ()

* Federal regulators revised a rule that would have forced community banks to take write-downs on a security that many had invested in before the financial crisis.

The revision to the Volcker Rule, announced by five regulatory agencies, would permit banks to continue to hold on to a special type of collateralized debt obligation. ()

* FirstEnergy Corp, one of the country's largest electric companies, has agreed to work toward reducing its carbon emissions in response to pressure from shareholders including New York State and Connecticut pension funds, New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said. ()

* Younger cybersecurity firms like FireEye Inc and Palo Alto Networks Inc are competing with Symantec Corp and McAfee for a greater share of a market that is expected to swell to $87 billion by 2016, according to Gartner, a research firm. ()