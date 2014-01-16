Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Lawmakers pressed the Federal Reserve to act more
forcefully, and quickly, to limit banks' involvement in the
commodities business, which has been blamed for inflating prices
on everyday items like electricity and canned beverages. The
Federal Reserve had said on Tuesday it was considering some new
rules and issued a request for public comment. ()
* After spiraling higher for much of the last decade, the
value of federal contracts fell by $58 billion, or roughly 11
percent. It was the steepest decline - in percentage and nominal
terms - in at least a decade, according to an analysis of
federal contract data by The New York Times. ()
* Yahoo's No. 2 executive, Henrique de Castro, has
been fired by his boss, Marissa Mayer, a little more than a year
after she wooed him away from Google to help her turn
around the struggling Internet company. ()
* Citigroup plans to reissue all customer debit cards
involved in the data breach at Target. Citi said its
decision this week was not motivated by any new surge of fraud
or by additional information on the breach but was a
precautionary measure. ()
* The Carlyle Group has almost clinched a deal to buy
Johnson & Johnson's clinical testing arm for about $4.1
billion after several weeks of negotiations, a person briefed on
the matter said on Wednesday. ()
* J.C. Penney Company said it would close 33 stores
across the country and shed about 2,000 jobs. The company said
in a statement that the closings and resulting job cuts would
save about $65 million a year. ()
* The Federal Trade Commission said Apple Inc had
agreed to better ensure parental approval of purchases from the
company's App Store. In addition, Apple will pay at least $32.5
million in refunds to customers whose children made purchases
without adequate parental consent. ()
* The National Labor Relations Board, in a sweeping
complaint, said that Walmart illegally disciplined and
fired employees after strikes and protests for better pay. ()
* In the first unionization vote ever held at an Amazon
facility in the United States, a small group of
technical workers at the company's warehouse in Middletown,
Delaware, voted overwhelmingly against forming a union. ()