Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Most banks are not disclosing the overall size of their
litigation reserves, which is crucial for assessing their
ability to deal with the barrage of litigation that has been
raining down on Wall Street banks. ()
* The Senate on Thursday gave final approval to a $1.1
trillion spending bill for the current fiscal year, leaving
behind what might have been the Obama administration's best
chance to overhaul the International Monetary Fund and meet its
obligations to the world's other economic powers. Congressional
Republicans did not budge from their refusal to cede some
control of the fund to China, India, Brazil and other emerging
economic powers. ()
* A federal judge on Thursday rejected a deal that Detroit
had negotiated to help it move forward in bankruptcy, but said
the city could borrow $120 million it says it urgently needs to
provide services to its residents. He ruled that Detroit could
not proceed with a plan to pay $165 million to two big banks to
extricate itself from some long-term financial contracts that
have been costing the bankrupt city tens of millions of dollars
a year. ()
* The announcement on Wednesday that Yahoo CEO
Marissa Mayer had tossed out her top lieutenant, Henrique de
Castro, was her first public acknowledgment that turning around
Yahoo would be far more difficult than has sometimes been
suggested by the media attention she has received. ()
* The computer network at Neiman Marcus was
penetrated by hackers as far back as July, and the breach was
not fully contained until Sunday, according to people briefed on
the investigation. ()
* Target, the discount retailer, which has long
focused on large stores in suburban markets, completed a lease
last week on its smallest store yet, a 20,000-square-foot
location in Minneapolis, a test store for a new format called
TargetExpress. The new format would allow the company to open
more locations in dense urban markets, like New York. ()
* The European Union is tempering its ambitions and
considering turning mandatory targets for renewable energy into
just goals in light of a deep and lasting economic slowdown,
persistently high prices for renewable energy sources and years
of inconclusive international negotiations. ()