Jan 24 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* In her first extended public comments since taking over
General Motors Co, Mary T. Barra vowed to quicken the
company's comeback from bankruptcy with improved products,
better brands and consistently profitable operations around the
world. ()
* Whistle-blower lawsuits claim Health Management Associates
Inc tried to inflate its Medicare and Medicaid payments
by admitting more patients. ()
* The theft of consumer data from luxury retailer Neiman
Marcus Group LLC appears to have involved 1.1 million credit and
debit cards. ()
* Coca-Cola and other corporations are starting to
see global warming as an economically disruptive force affecting
commodity costs and supply chains. ()
* Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. said that lawful
marijuana businesses should have access to the American banking
system and that the government would soon offer rules to help
them gain it. ()
* Senator Edward J. Markey asked regulators to look into
Herbalife Ltd, the company that has been in the cross
hairs of hedge fund manager William A. Ackman. ()
* Sidney Gilman, the prosecution's top witness in Mathew
Martoma's insider trial, said F.B.I. agents told him that the
government's true target was Steven A. Cohen, SAC's billionaire
founder. ()
* William S Simon, chief executive of Walmart for
the United States, said on Thursday at the United States
Conference of Mayors that the company was providing a $10
million fund to promote manufacturing in a public push to sell
more American-made products. ()
* A year after an embarrassing trading blowup led to
millions of dollars being docked from Jamie Dimon's paycheck,
the chairman and chief executive of JPMorgan Chase is
getting a raise. ()