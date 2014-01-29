Jan 29 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* After five years of fractious political combat, President
Obama declared independence from Congress on Tuesday as he vowed
to tackle economic disparity with a series of limited
initiatives on jobs, wages and retirement that he will take
without legislative approval. ()
* Turkey's central bank aggressively raised rates late
Tuesday, in a drastic move aimed at bolstering the currency. But
it is unclear whether the move will be enough to satisfy
international investors and repair the central bank's
reputation. ()
* In the middle of political unrest, Ukraine's opposition
appears closer to forcing the rejection of agreements with
Russia and turning to the West. ()
* Under the turnaround plan devised by Yahoo's
chief executive, Marissa Mayer, the company gained traffic and
mobile users in 2013 and introduced a bevy of products, like a
slick digital food magazine and a mobile weather app. Yet
despite Mayer's labors, Yahoo is still falling further and
further behind in the race for Internet advertising. ()
* AT&T finished 2013 strong despite aggressive moves
from T-Mobile US, the smaller wireless carrier. AT&T
reported on Tuesday a profit of $6.9 billion for the fourth
quarter, compared with a loss of $3.9 billion during the period
a year earlier, when earnings were hurt by pension costs and
Hurricane Sandy. ()
* A hearing on the regulatory future of Bitcoin gave
advocates the chance to enumerate what they view as the
advantages Bitcoin could provide over current monetary systems.
* Two broadcast television stations in Los Angeles will
become the first participants in a pilot test of the
government's plans to eventually free up and auction off more
airwaves for use in wireless broadband, officials said on
Tuesday. ()
* The Royal Bank of Scotland said on Tuesday that it
would reduce the range of foreign exchange benchmarks it offers
to clients who trade currency markets. ()
* Ford Motor, the nation's No. 2 automaker, said on
Tuesday that its fourth-quarter earnings rose 90 percent, to $3
billion, mostly because of favorable tax benefits related to
investments in its European operations. ()
* Martin Marietta Materials has agreed to acquire
Texas Industries in an all-stock deal worth more than $2
billion, the companies announced on Tuesday morning. ()
* An independent report published on Tuesday accused the BBC
of significant management failings in connection with an
abandoned 126 million pound ($208.97 million) digital project,
saying the broadcaster failed to assess the initiative properly
or provide adequate oversight of its progress. ()
* The stock market rose on Tuesday after three days of
losses around the world as investors' worries about slowing
growth in China and other emerging markets appeared to fade. ()
* As hedge funds sniff for even bigger payouts from banks,
one hedge fund, Fir Tree Partners, is even trying to coax other
investors out of participating in the $4.5 billion JPMorgan
Chase settlement with private investors. ()
* J C Penney altered its poison pill plan on Tuesday
as it seeks to defend itself against potential activist
investors and preserve a tax benefit. The company lowered the
threshold for its poison pill plan to 4.9 percent from 10
percent. It also said it had extended the plan until Jan. 26,
2017. The provisions were originally set to expire this August.
* The Chinese Internet giant Alibaba is looking
to join the ranks of Google and Microsoft with
an initial public offering that could give it a value of more
than $100 billion. But the company's recent acquisition of the
Hong Kong-listed company Citic 21CN shows just how
much we still don't know about Alibaba and its business. ()
* Comcast Corp, the nation's largest cable
provider and the owner of NBCUniversal, on Tuesday reported a
sharp increase in profit for the fourth quarter of 2013, helped
by an increase in television subscribers after six years of
decline. ()
* The long-running boom in emerging markets came to be
identified, if not propped up, by wide acceptance of the term
BRICs, shorthand for the fast-growing countries Brazil, Russia,
India and China. Recent turmoil in these and similar markets has
produced a rival expression: the Fragile Five. ()