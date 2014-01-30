Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Though not a total financial loss, the announced sale of
the Motorola Mobility unit for $2.91 billion to Lenovo Group Ltd
, less than two years after Google paid $12.5
billion for it, is a sign of fits and starts at the company in
the mobile age. ()
* Banks have begun selling bonds backed by foreclosed homes
turned into rentals in the United States, bringing calls for
Congress to look into the deals. ()
* In a unanimous decision, the Federal Reserve said it would
pull back on its stimulus program by another $10 billion,
pointing to an improving economy that had "picked up in recent
quarters." ()
* The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill
authorizing nearly $1 trillion in spending on farm subsidies and
nutrition programs, setting the stage for final passage of a new
five-year farm bill that has been stalled for more than two
years. ()
* China's role as the largest buyer of a long list of
commodities means that emerging markets are heavily exposed to
any economic slowdown, but the most vulnerable producers may be
the mines and farms in China itself. ()
* In the fourth quarter of 2013, 53 percent of Facebook's
advertising revenue came from pitches delivered to iPads,
smartphones and other mobile devices, with many of those ads
highly targeted by gender, age and other demographics.()
* The Washington Post has significantly increased its budget
and plans to make dozens of newsroom hires under its new owner,
the Amazon founder Jeffrey P. Bezos, the paper's
executive editor, Marty Baron, said in an interview on
Wednesday. ()
* Law enforcement officials testified on Wednesday that
virtual currencies like Bitcoin have opened up new avenues for
crime that government has not been able to keep up with. ()
* The European Union on Wednesday revealed a long-awaited
proposal to reduce the systemic risk posed by big banks, a
measure that would bring the bloc's regulations more closely
into line with those of the United States. But it is unlikely to
become law anytime soon. ()
* Faced with growing criticism and lawsuits, an oil industry
task force representing hundreds of companies in North Dakota
pledged on Wednesday to make an all-out effort to capture almost
all the natural gas that is being flared in the Bakken shale oil
field by the end of the decade. ()
* Attorney General Eric Holder said Wednesday that the
Justice Department was committed to finding the hackers behind
the holiday season theft of credit card data from millions of
Target customers. The same day, Target said that hackers
were able to get into the company's system using a vendor's
credentials. ()
* After doubling over the last year, Boeing's stock
dropped 5.3 percent on Wednesday when the plane maker projected
flattening profits in 2014. ()
* Making good on a State of the Union address promise,
President Obama on Wednesday ordered the creation of new
employer-sponsored savings accounts intended to help more people
get started saving for retirement. ()
* Axa Equitable is taking an ax to its name, trimming it to
Axa so it will conform in the United States with the
France-based company's brand elsewhere. The new name is on
display in a campaign that Axa is ready to introduce
to American consumers. ()
* Billionaire investor Steven Cohen kept one of his closest
associates at SAC Capital Advisors in the dark about the hedge
fund's rapid selling of a substantial stock position in two drug
companies - Elan and Wyeth, just days before the companies
reported disappointing results of a clinical trial for an
Alzheimer's drug. ()
* Citigroup said internally on Wednesday that it was
making an effort to improve the lives of the analysts and
associates in its investment bank, the two lowest employee
levels in that division. Those junior bankers are now encouraged
to stay out of the office from 10 pm on Friday through 10 am on
Sunday. Citigroup also said on Wednesday that junior bankers
were expected to take all of their annual vacation days. ()
* The Brazilian bank Itaú Unibanco has acquired a
controlling stake in the Chilean bank CorpBanca, a move that
follows its growing ambitions to expand in Latin America. ()