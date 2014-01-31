Jan 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* While Amazon.com Inc's revenue rose 20 percent to $25.59 billion, the company announced on Thursday that it was considering raising prices by as much as 50 percent on its $79 Prime shipping program. ()

* Microsoft's search for a new leader appears to be focusing increasingly on an internal candidate from the company, including Satya Nadella, a longtime executive who has led the company's initiatives in cloud computing. ()

* In yet another reminder of the importance of using different passwords across different websites, Yahoo Inc said Thursday that attackers had attempted to gain access to Yahoo Mail accounts using usernames and passwords collected from a breach on a third-party site. ()

* Lenovo Group Ltd, already the world's biggest PC maker, is a company in a hurry. It entered into a deal to buy IBM's low-end server business that will remain in demand for years, and Motorola Mobility, which makes it the trusted partner of Google. ()

* Toyota Motor Corp has told its dealers to stop selling about 36,000 vehicles of its most popular models because a component on the heated seats does not comply with a federal safety standard for flame retardant, the automaker said on Thursday. ()

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc's board granted its chief executive, Lloyd Blankfein, restricted shares worth $14.7 million as part of his pay package for 2013, according to a filing made public on Thursday. ()

* Libya's sovereign investment fund has filed a lawsuit against Goldman Sachs Group Inc in London's High Court, claiming that the bank made more than $1 billion in derivatives trades that became worthless, but left Goldman with a profit of $350 million. ()

* This year, a new kind of advertising - personalized and based on physical location down to a matter of feet - will greet fans in Times Square and MetLife Stadium, where the Super Bowl will be played this weekend. ()

* Eight years after its inception, the biggest private equity fund in history has yet to meet its own minimum expectations. The investment performance of the fund, a $21.7 billion war chest raised by the Blackstone Group LP, remains below a threshold that it must clear in order for Blackstone to start collecting profit from it, according to a disclosure on Thursday. ()

* As the economy shrugged off the effects of the government shutdown and debt standoff, economists said President Obama faced an uphill battle to burnish his economic legacy before leaving office. ()

* President Obama, supported by many Republicans and business groups, has met opposition from labor and many Democrats on his push for fast-track approval of trade deals with Pacific Rim nations and Europe. ()

* There are groundbreaking business deals. And then there are ones that threaten to break up governments. When Denmark gave the global financial giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc the go-ahead on Thursday to buy a stake in its state utility, the move was not exactly followed by a celebratory signing ceremony. ()

* Southwest Airlines Co and JetBlue Airways Corp said on Thursday that they had bought the takeoff and landing rights at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington that the Justice Department required American Airlines Group Inc and US Airways Group Inc to sell as a condition of their merger. ()

* JD.com, one of China's biggest e-commerce companies, said in a regulatory filing on Thursday it plans to raise $1.5 billion this year in an initial public offering in the United States. ()

* Box, an online storage and document-sharing provider, has filed confidential paperwork to go public, a person briefed on the matter said on Thursday. ()

* The video camera maker, GoPro, known for its users' adrenaline-soaked exploits has its sights set on becoming a media company. ()