* The House voted 221-201 after Speaker John A. Boehner gave
up on a plan to link an increase in borrowing authority to
legislation that would have reversed a cut to veteran retirement
benefits. ()
* Janet Yellen, the new chairwoman of the Federal Reserve,
told a House committee on Tuesday that she strongly supported
and planned to continue the policies adopted under her
predecessor, Ben S. Bernanke. ()
* Federal prosecutors in six states have filed actions
against businesses that buy luxury cars at domestic dealerships
and then send them to China. ()
* After 13 years, six scientific opinions and two legal
challenges, an insect-resistant type of corn is on the verge of
being approved by the European Union. It would be only the third
genetically modified crop to be authorized for cultivation in
the 28-nation bloc. ()
* Dow Chemical said on Tuesday that it saw no value in
pursuing a significant breakup, dealing a setback to a hedge
fund manager who encouraged the company to split its
petrochemicals and specialty chemicals businesses. ()
* In its most aggressive move yet to take over Time Warner
Cable, Charter Communications Inc is proposing
a full slate of directors to its target's board. ()
* Corvex Management has stepped up its fight against
CommonWealth REIT, a real estate investment concern, by
adding billionaire Samuel Zell to its slate of board nominees
for the company. ()
* Levo League, an online career forum that aims to help
young people, especially women, in the early stages of their
careers, raised $7 million through a new round of angel
investment. ()