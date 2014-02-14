Feb 14 The following are the top stories on the
* Comcast Corp's proposed acquisition of Time
Warner Cable Inc comes at a moment of seismic change in
the television industry, with consumers increasingly cutting
their cable cords and instead streaming their favorite shows via
the Internet. ()
* The Ivanpah solar power plant stretches over more than
five square miles of the Mojave Desert with an ability to
energize 140,000 homes. The plant, the first electric generator
of its kind, could also be the last. Since the project began,
the price of rival technologies has plummeted, incentives have
begun to disappear and the appetite among investors for mammoth
solar farms has waned. ()
* Paris-based BNP Paribas's fourth-quarter profit fell 76
percent as it set aside $1.1 billion to settle charges it
violated economic sanctions.
* Big banks operating in London are adhering to the European
Union's rules on banking bonuses by revamping the way they pay
top employees so they still receive the extra money.
* The Bridgestone Corp became the latest automotive
supplier to plead guilty to charges of conspiring to fix the
prices of parts sold to automakers here and abroad, the justice
department said on Thursday. The world's largest producer of
tires and rubber also agreed to pay a $425 million criminal
fine.
* A 120-car Norfolk Southern train carrying heavy Canadian
crude oil derailed and spilled in western Pennsylvania on
Thursday, adding to a string of recent accidents that have
prompted calls for stronger safety standards.
* General Motors Co is recalling about 619,000 small
cars in the United States because either a heavy key ring or a
"jarring event" such as running off the road could cause the
ignition to shut off and possibly prevent the air bags from
deploying in a crash, the automaker said.
* People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has scored
again in its fight against the use of primates in advertising,
as Volkswagen of America agreed to abide by a no-primates policy
and withdrew a video clip from online platforms that had served
as a teaser for the company's commercial during Super Bowl
XLVIII on Feb. 2.
* Apple Inc in a report on Thursday said its
hardware factories did not use any tantalum, a metal commonly
used in electronics, from areas engaged in warfare.
* PepsiCo Inc said on Thursday that it had decided
not to spin off its North American beverage business,
effectively rejecting a push by the activist investor Nelson
Peltz.
* Fortress Investment Group Llc, the first publicly
listed hedge fund in the United States, has bought back its 12
percent stake from Nomura Holdings, one of its
principal investors for $363.4 million.
* A growing number of primary care doctors and specialists
in private practice are becoming employees of hospitals, though
experts caution that the change may not yield better or cheaper
care for patients.