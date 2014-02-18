Feb 18 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Southwest Chief route, a lifeline to rural
communities, is in danger if Amtrak cannot persuade three of the
states it runs through to help fund track repairs and
maintenance. ()
* After months of hype and hysteria that have driven up its
price at a dizzying pace, Bitcoin recently encountered several
hurdles that are likely to determine whether it makes it out of
its early speculative phase to become a currency that people
actually use, is supplanted by a rival or falls apart
altogether. ()
* A group of investors led by an affiliate of Maurice
Greenberg and the Swiss investment firm Partners Group announced
on Monday that it had acquired MultiPlan. ()
* With Comcast Corp proposing to buy Time Warner
Cable Inc, other companies that own cable networks are
watching nervously, and may look to consolidate. ()
* Tom Steyer, a retired hedge fund manager, plans to spend
as much as $100 million this year on a hard-edge campaign to
pressure officials and candidates to support climate change
measures. ()
* With their party on offense in its push to capture the
Senate, Republicans say they are determined to avoid the
mistakes and stumbles that Democrats exploited in 2010 and 2012.