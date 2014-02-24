Feb 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Federal Reserve pumped hundreds of billions of dollars to nations to bolster global banks when dollars were scarce, newly released transcripts of 2008 Fed policy committee meetings reveal. ()

* An actuarial board is recommending a change in the financial information given out by public pension plans, saying more precise, meaningful information about the health of all public pension funds would give citizens the facts they need to make informed decisions. ()

* Comcast Corp and Netflix Inc announced an agreement Sunday in which Netflix will pay Comcast for faster and more reliable access to Comcast's subscribers. ()

* Yahoo Inc is starting to push into two of the hottest areas of Internet advertising: stream ads and so-called native ads, with the aim of making the ads on Yahoo just as compelling and just as integrated with the news and information people seek on the company's websites and mobile applications.

* Overtaken by new technology and shifting consumer habits, telephone movie listing and ticket service Moviefone will be disconnected. ()

* News organizations are rushing to form alliances with new companies they hope can give them an edge in finding stories and attracting younger viewers. ()

* Credit Suisse on Friday became the latest big bank to admit wrongdoing to the Securities and Exchange Commission, striking a deal over its failure to comply with a cardinal rule of the financial industry. ()