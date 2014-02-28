Feb 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Accounts based on documents supplied by Edward Snowden say images - many sexually explicit - were collected from Yahoo users, even those not suspected of illegal activity. ()

* The instant growth in the oil-by-rail business is increasing the oil supply, but also raising alarms. ()

* State and federal regulators are worried that Ocwen Financial Corp is mishandling some of the mortgages it services, citing examples of shoddy paperwork and faulty technology. ()

* SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has come under fire after a documentary criticized its practice of holding whales in captivity. Now, the company is firing back. ()

* Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve chairwoman, said on Thursday that the Fed was looking closely at a recent run of disappointing economic data as it considers how quickly to retreat from its economic stimulus campaign. ()

* Scrambling to contain the expanding fallout from the recall of about 1.4 million small cars because of a faulty ignition switch, General Motors Co again apologized on Thursday and said that it hoped to start repairing the cars in early April. ()

* A British man has been charged with hacking into computer servers belonging to the United States Federal Reserve, and then widely disclosing personal information of people who use them.

* Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc said on Thursday that its board had rejected Men's Wearhouse Inc's latest takeover bid, worth nearly $1.8 billion, but said that it was willing to meet to try and agree on a higher price. ()