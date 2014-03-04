March 4 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Obama administration suspended military ties to
Russia, including exercises, port visits and planning meetings,
just a day after calling off trade talks. ()
* Banamex USA, a banking affiliate of Citigroup Inc
that handles transactions across the Mexican border, has become
entangled in an investigation into compliance with rules on the
monitoring of financial transfers. ()
* American refiners are refurbishing old plants or planning
new ones to take advantage of new supplies of domestic crude. ()
* A federal appeals panel ruled that BP must pay gulf
companies for damages without requiring proof of harm by the
Deepwater Horizon spill. ()
* California voters imposed more generous living conditions
for egg layers. But the Legislature's decision that imported
eggs must to be produced under the same standards has drawn a
lawsuit. ()
* The Federal Communications Commission leveled fines
totaling $1.9 million on Monday on three of the nation's biggest
media companies - Comcast Corp, Viacom Inc
and Walt Disney Co - for "willfully and repeatedly"
violating federal law by carrying a commercial. ()
* Maury Rosenberg says he lost his business after being
forced into involuntary bankruptcy by a unit of U.S. Bancorp
. A court later ruled the bankruptcy illegal, but by then
the business was gone. ()
* Two of Carlyle's three founders plan to sell 7.5 million
common units of Carlyle Group, according to a filing on
Monday. Carlyle itself is selling 4.5 million common units. The
offering of 12 million shares would raise about $435 million. ()