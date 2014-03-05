March 5 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Products virtually identical to e-cigarettes are known by names like e-hookahs or vaping pens, thwarting efforts by health officials to track their use, especially among young people. ()

* Walt Disney Animation won its first animated-feature Oscar on Sunday for "Frozen," and with it a new lease on life after a difficult transition to computer-aided filmmaking. ()

* A newly obtained government document explains why the picture is still clouded on the question of what JPMorgan Chase bankers knew about Bernard Madoff's Ponzi scheme. ()

* Payouts for the top executives in private equity have rocketed into the stratosphere, thanks to a soaring stock market and shrewd maneuvers by their firms in the aftermath of the financial crisis. ()

* A staff member of Lafayette College in Pennsylvania played a small role in the investigation that resulted in the shutdown of Silk Road, the online marketplace where drugs and weapons could be bought with Bitcoin. ()

* Bart Chilton, a commissioner on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said President Obama's $280 million request for the agency in the next fiscal year was inadequate for the agency's expanded mission. ()

* Former Goldman Sachs trader Fabrice Tourre had been scheduled to teach an undergraduate course on economic analysis beginning March 31. But a University of Chicago spokesman said on Tuesday that he would no longer be an instructor. ()