* A national safety agency sent the automaker a list of 107
compulsory questions about a defective ignition switch that has
been linked to 13 deaths and the recall of 1.6 million cars. ()
* In an effort to curb illicit activity, Facebook
will delete posts that seek to circumvent gun laws, restrict
minors from viewing pages that sell guns and inform potential
sellers that private sales could be regulated or prohibited
where they live. ()
* John Travolta's mispronunciation of a name at the Oscars
led the website Slate to create a feature to do the same with
anyone's name - the kind of an interactive game now driving Web
traffic. ()
* Three former top executives of Dewey & LeBoeuf, the giant
law firm that filed for bankruptcy protection in 2012, are
expected to be charged with misleading other lawyers and lenders
about the financial health of the firm. ()
* In a post on LinkedIn, Reid Hoffman criticized
Carl Icahn's campaign against eBay, arguing that the
assault is rooted in short-term thinking that runs counter to
Silicon Valley's focus on long-term growth. ()
* The private equity giant Kohlberg Kravis Roberts is making
a bigger push into the North American energy business. ()
* While Paul Tudor Jones II can still claim long-term annual
returns of close to 19.5 percent in his $10.3 billion flagship
fund, Tudor BVI Global, it has been 11 years since he last hit
that level. ()