March 13 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* General Motors said on Wednesday that it had
received reports as early as 2001 - three years earlier than
previously disclosed - of a safety defect in its cars that the
company has now linked to 12 deaths and at least 31 accidents
over the past decade. ()
* A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Fabrice Tourre, the
former Goldman Sachs Group Inc trader at the center of a
troubled mortgage deal, to pay the Securities and Exchange
Commission $825,000 in penalties and other costs. The sum fell
just short of the roughly $1 million payout that the agency had
requested. ()
* The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday that
it had opened an official inquiry into Herbalife Ltd,
the nutritional supplement company that has been the focus of a
15-month crusade by hedge fund billionaire William Ackman. ()
* King Digital Entertainment Plc, maker of hit mobile phone
game "Candy Crush Saga", said on Wednesday that it expected to
price its shares from $21 to $24 each in its forthcoming
offering, which would value the company at $7.6 billion. ()
* Citigroup Inc cut the pay of its chairman for
Mexico, Manuel Medina-Mora, by about $1.1 million last year from
2012, citing "control issues" at its Banamex USA unit. ()
* Hedge fund Elliott Management is raising its bet on
Juniper Networks Inc after the networking equipment
company announced a series of new initiatives. ()
* Jefferies Group LLC, the investment bank and brokerage
firm, agreed on Wednesday to pay $25 million to settle
accusations by the Securities and Exchange Commission that it
failed to supervise traders who lied to investors about the
price of mortgage-backed securities. ()
* Atomico, the venture capital firm led by Niklas Zennstrom,
the co-founder of Skype, is investing in Brazil again, a sign
that entrepreneurship continues to grow in Brazil even amid a
lagging economy. ()
* The Financial Conduct Authority of Britain has hired Julia
Hoggett, a managing director for debt capital markets products
at Bank of America Merrill, as head of investment banking in its
supervision division. ()
* Credit Karma, a credit score service, announced on
Wednesday that it raised $85 million in a third round of
fund-raising, led by Google Inc through an investment
arm that specializes in late-stage technology companies. ()