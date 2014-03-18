March 18 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Mary T. Barra, General Motors' chief executive, announced another round of wide-ranging recalls on Monday, a sign that the company was moving with a new sense of urgency on safety problems after it disclosed a decade-long failure to fix a defect tied to 12 deaths. ()

* Tesla Motors, the maker of high-end all-electric cars, has time till April 1 to comply with New Jersey's restrictive dealership laws that prevent the company from making any direct sales to customers. After Texas, Arizona and New Jersey, Ohio too is considering passing a similar legislation that protects the interests of car dealers and franchises. ()

* About 10 days after being identified by Newsweek magazine as the mysterious creator of the digital currency bitcoin, Dorian Nakamoto, a 64-year-old semi-employed engineer, has hired a lawyer and issued a statement unconditionally denying that he had any involvement in bitcoin. ()

* A bond insurer on Monday struck a blow against Detroit's proposal to exit bankruptcy, arguing in a new lawsuit that Detroit's approach would illegally discriminate against the city's third-biggest group of creditors - the investors who provided $1.4 billion for its workers' pensions nearly a decade ago. ()

* American manufacturing output recorded its largest increase in six months in February and factory activity in New York State expanded early this month, the latest signs that the economy is gaining momentum after being dampened by severe weather. ()