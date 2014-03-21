March 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. President Barack Obama expanded sanctions against Russia on Thursday, blacklisting a bank and several wealthy businessmen with close ties to President Vladimir Putin, as the United States struggled to forestall further Russian incursions into Ukraine. (link.reuters.com/zus77v)

* Technology companies have spent months denying they know anything about broad government spying on people who use their Internet services. But a legal case filed this week against a former Microsoft Corp employee shows the power these companies themselves have to snoop on their customers whenever they want to. (link.reuters.com/bys77v)

* Nearly all of the United States' largest banks have adequate capital to withstand a severe economic downturn and market turmoil, the Federal Reserve has found in its latest annual stress test of the country's financial system. (link.reuters.com/fys77v)

* Airbnb, the company that was created nearly six years ago as a way to help people find spare rooms and couches to sleep on, is in advanced talks to raise more than $400 million in capital, a round of financing that would value it at more than $10 billion. (link.reuters.com/kys77v)

* Credit Suisse has hired a new head of its power and renewables investment banking group from RBC Capital Markets, the firm announced in an internal memo on Thursday. (link.reuters.com/mys77v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)