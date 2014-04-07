April 7 The following are the top stories on the
* The U.S. Justice Department is considering a
deferred-prosecution agreement against Credit Suisse
on charges of hiding American wealth offshore. The Zurich-based
financial services company may have to pay more than $780
million in cash to suspend any indictment. The Justice
Department is also pushing for a guilty plea from a Credit
Suisse subsidiary. (link.reuters.com/kyk38v)
* British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said on Sunday
it was investigating claims of improper conduct related to its
business in Iraq, less than a year after China accused Glaxo of
engaging in a bribery scheme aimed at increasing drug sales
there. (link.reuters.com/xyk38v)
* Deals for everything from pens to pesticides, from
painting offices to performing autopsies - all that and more is
up for grabs on FedBid, a fast-growing private company that has
positioned itself at the profitable nexus of government and
business. Through FedBid, government agencies use "reverse
auctions" - in which the lowest bid wins, rather than the
highest - to decide who is awarded contracts.
* Many "momentum" stocks such as Tesla Motors Inc,
NXP Semiconductors NV and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc
, those that had drawn buyers because of their ascending
trajectories, ran out of steam on Friday. The unprecedented
selling signals a potential shift in investors' belief in
chasing eye-popping growth. (link.reuters.com/nyk38v)
* Researchers say a new type of drug can help prevent
advanced breast cancer from worsening, potentially providing an
important new treatment option for women and a blockbuster
product for Pfizer Inc. In a clinical trial, the drug
cut in half the risk that cancer would worsen, or progress,
researchers said on Sunday. (link.reuters.com/syk38v)
* Jonathan Grayer, chairman and chief executive of education
services company Weld North, plans to announce on Monday that
the company has acquired two digital learning businesses that
will help expand it into English-language education and school
management. Weld North is paying more than $150 million for
Imagine Learning and Truenorthlogic. (link.reuters.com/tyk38v)
* The Toledo Blade newspaper has filed a lawsuit against six
government officials, including Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel,
claiming that two of its journalists were detained unlawfully
while taking pictures outside a tank plant in Lima, Ohio. (link.reuters.com/vyk38v)
