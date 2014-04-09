April 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Federal regulators on Tuesday approved to increase the leverage ratio for banks to 5 percent from 3 percent. Leverage ratio measures the amount of capital that a bank holds against its assets. The move could force the eight biggest banks in the United States to round up as much as $68 billion in loss-absorbing capital. (link.reuters.com/gyz38v)

* Federal safety regulators fined General Motors Co $28,000 on Tuesday, saying it had not provided information requested for an investigation into a recall of about 2.6 million cars with an ignition switch defect. (link.reuters.com/pyz38v)

* Comcast Corp presented regulators on Tuesday with 650 pages of reasons to approve its takeover of Time Warner Cable Inc, saying a merger of the two largest cable television companies would spur rather than inhibit competition. (link.reuters.com/myz38v)

* Comcast on Tuesday unveiled plans to increase spending and include new attractions at Universal Studios Hollywood. The new enhancements, part of a $1.6 billion overhaul of the theme park, will remake 70 percent of the California park by 2016. (link.reuters.com/vyz38v)

* Average gasoline prices should be lower than current prices, the Energy Department said. A gallon of regular gasoline would cost $3.57 on average nationally, down a penny from last summer, the Energy Information Administration projected on Tuesday. (link.reuters.com/nyz38v)

* A software bug called "Heartbleed," which may compromise communication security over the Internet, has prompted several tech giants such as Yahoo Inc, Google Inc, Facebook Inc and Amazon Web Services to release software updates and fix the problem. Researchers say users' personal information like passwords, bank details and social security numbers could be compromised because of the bug. (link.reuters.com/huz38v)

* Imax, the Canadian large-screen movie company, said it would sell a fifth of its Chinese subsidiary to China Media Capital and private equity firm FountainVest Partners for $80 million. The Chinese investors in turn plan to help Imax China complete a public offering of shares to finance expansion. (link.reuters.com/wyz38v)

* Companies are rushing to sell their shares on the Wall Street, and this week is expected to be the busiest for IPOs in more than seven years. But even as soaring stocks have fueled a surge in IPOs, there are signs that investors are beginning to sour on the fresh arrivals. This week could provide a barometer for just how many new stocks investors will receive enthusiastically. (link.reuters.com/bab48v)

* Target Corp announced on Tuesday that it would expand its inventory of "natural, organic and sustainable" goods to meet growing customer demand. The company said it would introduce more than 120 new products over the next several months. (link.reuters.com/gab48v) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)