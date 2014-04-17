April 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* One of the unsettled questions from the financial crisis is whether the big banks have paid enough to cover the mortgage abuses they committed before the market collapsed. A settlement announced Wednesday that involves Bank of America Corp indicates that, in some cases, the banks could have been made to pay more than they have. (r.reuters.com/qab68v)

* Weibo Corp, the microblogging service formed by the Sina Corp, priced its initial public offering at $17 per American Depositary share on Wednesday, at the bottom of its expected range. At that level, the social network operator will have raised $285 million, and would be valued at $3.6 billion. (r.reuters.com/sab68v)

* General Mills Inc, the maker of cereals like Cheerios and Chex as well as brands like Bisquick and Betty Crocker, has quietly added language to its website to alert consumers that they give up their right to sue the company if they download coupons, "join" it in online communities like Facebook, enter a company-sponsored sweepstakes or contest or interact with it in a variety of other ways. (r.reuters.com/tab68v)

* In a speech in New York, Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve chairwoman, said the labor market still needed a lift from monetary policy, despite an improving economy. (r.reuters.com/wab68v)

* Internet users are migrating to mobile devices, but ads on phones and tablets still do not have the familiarity and appeal they do on bigger computers. And they are not as profitable for Google. Google Inc's ad volume jumped 26 percent in the quarter, which sounds good but is less than expected, while the amount advertisers pay dropped 9 percent. (r.reuters.com/beb68v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)