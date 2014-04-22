April 22 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ford Motor Co has picked Mark Fields, its chief
operating officer, to succeed Alan R. Mulally as the next chief
executive of the company, according to a person with knowledge
of the move. The selection of Fields would hasten the retirement
of Mulally, who has said previously that he would stay as chief
executive of Ford through the end of this year. (r.reuters.com/zes68v)
* Activist investor William A. Ackman, among the brashest
men on Wall Street, made perhaps the boldest move yet for an
activist. By teaming up with Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc, a big health care company, and
offering to buy Allergan Inc, the maker of Botox, for
roughly $50 billion. (r.reuters.com/bus68v)
* Investment banks, which rushed into the new territory of
physical commodities starting at the turn of the century, are
now beating a retreat. The latest bank expected to make an exit
is Barclays Plc, which plans to announce on Tuesday
that it will get out of large parts of its commodities business,
according to a person briefed on the British bank's plans. (r.reuters.com/fus68v)
* Netflix Inc on Monday voiced strong opposition
to Comcast Corp's planned $45 billion takeover of Time
Warner Cable Inc, even while confirming that it was
raising subscription prices. (r.reuters.com/gus68v)
* The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday seemed inclined to offer
at least modest help to Argentina's creditors. The issue before
the justices was in some ways a minor one, and they will soon
decide whether to hear a second and more significant case
arising from Argentina's 2001 default on billions of dollars of
debt. (r.reuters.com/hus68v)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)