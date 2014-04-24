April 24 The following are the top stories on
* New York's financial regulator filed a lawsuit against a
subprime auto lender, accusing it of violating certain
provisions of the Dodd-Frank financial overhaul act. The
complaint filed in Federal District Court in Manhattan, contends
that Long Island-based Condor Capital Corporation siphoned
millions of dollars away from the accounts of unwitting
borrowers. (r.reuters.com/nah78v)
* The principle that all Internet content should be treated
equally as it flows through cables and pipes to consumers looks
all but dead. The Federal Communications Commission said on
Wednesday that it would propose new rules that allow companies
like Walt Disney Co, Google Inc or Netflix Inc
to pay Internet service providers like Comcast Corp
and Verizon Communications Inc for special,
faster lanes to send video and other content to their customers.
(r.reuters.com/qah78v)
* Going further than any state so far, Vermont on Wednesday
passed a law requiring the labeling of foods that contain
genetically engineered ingredients. Though the move came in a
tiny state far from the nation's population centers, proponents
of such labeling immediately hailed the legislative approval as
a significant victory. (r.reuters.com/ceh78v)
* The Justice Department's criminal division, which oversees
some of the biggest investigations into Wall Street and
corporate crime, is adding to its ranks. Marshall L. Miller, a
longtime federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, was named to the
criminal division's No. 2 spot. (r.reuters.com/keh78v)
* Amazon.com Inc will stream a selection of HBO
series, mini-series and original movies as part of its Prime
subscription service, the latest alliance between technology and
entertainment companies trying to capture viewers who are moving
online. (r.reuters.com/neh78v)
* Mark Pincus, the founder of Zynga Inc, is
stepping back from the once-hot social gaming company as its new
leader seeks a turnaround. Zynga said that Pincus decided to
give up all operational responsibilities at the company, though
he will remain its chairman and largest shareholder. (r.reuters.com/qeh78v)
