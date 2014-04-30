April 30 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Federal prosecutors are nearing criminal charges against
some of the world's biggest banks, according to lawyers briefed
on the matter, a development that could produce the first guilty
plea from a major bank in more than two decades. In doing so,
prosecutors are confronting the popular belief that Wall Street
institutions have grown so important to the economy that they
cannot be charged. (r.reuters.com/duv88v)
* The TXU Corp, the Texas energy giant that was taken over
in a record-shattering buyout in 2007, finally collapsed into a
long-awaited bankruptcy early Tuesday. On the surface, the long,
slow decline of the company, renamed Energy Future Holdings
, has caused few ripples, though it is the state's
largest electricity generator and provides power to 3 million
customers. (r.reuters.com/fuv88v)
* British bank Barclays Plc said that Hugh McGee,
head of its business in the United States, will leave on
Wednesday, becoming the latest in a series of senior executives
to depart in the last two years. (r.reuters.com/guv88v)
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc plans to add a new consumer
service to its arsenal of offerings on Wednesday, teaming up
with a website that helps customers to review prices at several
insurance companies and contrast them with their current auto
insurance. (r.reuters.com/juv88v)
* In an effort to end what he sees as another way into
borrowers' accounts, Benjamin M. Lawsky, New York State's top
financial regulator, is sending cease-and-desist letters to 20
companies suspected of making illegal payday loans, 12 of which
appear to use debit card information to do so. (r.reuters.com/kuv88v)
* In a pair of unanimous decisions, the Supreme Court on
Tuesday made it easier for the winning side in patent cases to
recover its legal fees from the loser. The decisions were
welcomed by some technology companies, which said the rulings
would help address what they say are abusive and coercive
lawsuits brought by "patent trolls," or companies that buy
patents not to use them but to collect royalties and damages. (r.reuters.com/zuv88v)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)