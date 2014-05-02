May 2 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Seattle Mayor Ed Murray presented on Thursday what he
described as an imperfect but workable plan to increase the
city's minimum wage to $15 an hour, more than twice the federal
minimum wage and one of the highest anywhere in the nation,
through a series of complex and phased-in stages. (r.reuters.com/qej98v)
* The White House, hoping to move the national debate over
privacy beyond the National Security Agency's surveillance
activities to the practices of companies like Google and
Facebook, released a long-anticipated report on Thursday that
recommends developing government limits on how private companies
make use of the torrent of information they gather from their
customers online. (r.reuters.com/sej98v)
* Ares Management LP, a private equity and debt
investing firm, is expected to have its debut on the New York
Stock Exchange on Friday, becoming the seventh major private
equity firm to tap the public markets. The initial public
offering was priced conservatively Thursday evening, raising
$345.7 million for Ares and a large shareholder, the Abu Dhabi
Investment Authority. The shares priced at $19 each, below an
expected range of $21 to $23, according to a person briefed on
the matter. (r.reuters.com/zej98v)
* Merck & Co Inc, the big health care company, is
close to a deal to sell its consumer unit to Bayer AG
for about $14 billion, a person briefed on the matter said on
Thursday. (r.reuters.com/buj98v)
* Three federal agencies and one billionaire hedge fund
manager have placed Herbalife Ltd under the microscope,
scrutinizing whether the diet-supplements company is a pyramid
scheme. But Herbalife is not the only one under investigation.
Some federal authorities are pursuing other inquiries that might
expand the regulatory gaze from Herbalife to the traders who
traffic in the company's stock. (r.reuters.com/cuj98v)
* The auction site eBay Inc has settled a federal
antitrust case that accused it of having a secret deal with
Intuit Inc not to try to hire each other's employees.
(r.reuters.com/duj98v)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)