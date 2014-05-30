May 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* As one of the most moribund housing markets in Europe, Spain has become a magnet for global bargain hunters. Real estate prices are down as much as 50 percent from their peak during a housing bubble, and investors from Asia to the United States and Britain are flocking to Spain to try to catch the uptick. (r.reuters.com/zuc79v)

* A recent court ruling in Europe has accelerated requests that Internet search companies expunge individuals' data. Once a contested item is online, however, the genie will not easily go back in the bottle. (r.reuters.com/cyc79v)

* Two health care advocacy groups filed a complaint against CoventryOne, Cigna Corp, Humana Inc and Preferred Medical Plan for what they said was discrimination against people with H.I.V. or AIDS by requiring them to pay high out-of-pocket costs for drugs to treat H.I.V., including generic medications, in Florida.(r.reuters.com/dyc79v)

* The United States economy contracted at an annual rate of 1 percent earlier this year, the first quarterly decline in three years. (r.reuters.com/kyc79v)

* Kevin Reilly is stepping down as head of entertainment programming at Fox network after three consecutive years of steep declines in ratings for "American Idol", a show crucial to the network's profits. (r.reuters.com/jyc79v)

* Some colleges are offering a real-world experience of philanthropy by requiring students to investigate nonprofit organizations and give them a portion of grant money. (r.reuters.com/myc79v)