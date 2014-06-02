June 2 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Voices inside and outside Scotland warn of the
implications of independence, even as its supporters say
Scotland would be better off by itself. (r.reuters.com/bum79v)
* The Obama administration on Monday will announce one of
the strongest actions ever taken by the United States government
to fight climate change, a proposed Environmental Protection
Agency regulation to cut carbon pollution from the nation's
power plants 30 percent from 2005 levels by 2030. The regulation
takes aim at the largest source of carbon pollution in the
United States, the nation's more than 600 coal-fired power
plants. (r.reuters.com/mum79v)
* The revelation that Carl Icahn has become a focus of an
insider trading investigation into trades made by the golfer
Phil Mickelson and a prominent Las Vegas gambler threatens to
leave a mark on a record that Icahn has called "unblemished" and
his rivals have called enviable. (r.reuters.com/pum79v)
* As the first chief executive of a major publishing house
to negotiate new terms with Amazon.com Inc since the
Justice Department sued five publishers in 2012 for conspiring
to raise e-book prices, Michael Pietsch, chief executive of the
Hachette Book Group, finds himself fighting not just for the
future of Hachette, but for that of every publisher that works
with Amazon. (r.reuters.com/dum79v)
* "Fireman Sam," a cartoon aimed at preschoolers, has long
been a hit overseas. Now Mattel Inc and Amazon.com Inc
are teaming up to sell the yellow-hatted hero to
American children - a potentially controversial experiment that,
if successful, could create a new model for marrying television
shows with related merchandise. (r.reuters.com/zem79v)
* Lewis Katz, an owner of The Philadelphia Inquirer, died
along with six other people when a private jet erupted into a
ball of fire as it took off outside Boston. (r.reuters.com/dym79v)
* Along with operating system updates for mobile and desktop
machines, Apple Inc plans to introduce a new
health-tracking app at its annual developers' conference on
Monday, according to a person briefed on the product. The app
for mobile devices will track statistics for health or fitness,
like a user's footsteps, heart rate and sleep activity. The
health app will most likely be able to connect with a smart
watch that Apple is widely expected to release this year. (r.reuters.com/gum79v)
* After more than five months of negotiations, Etihad
Airways of Abu Dhabi confirmed on Sunday that it was nearing an
agreement that could lead to a sizable investment in Alitalia
. In a joint statement, the airlines said Etihad
would formally submit a letter to Alitalia's board in the coming
days detailing the conditions of a nonbinding offer for a stake
of up to 49 percent of the money-losing Italian airline. (r.reuters.com/kum79v)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)