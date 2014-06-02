June 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Voices inside and outside Scotland warn of the implications of independence, even as its supporters say Scotland would be better off by itself. (r.reuters.com/bum79v)

* The Obama administration on Monday will announce one of the strongest actions ever taken by the United States government to fight climate change, a proposed Environmental Protection Agency regulation to cut carbon pollution from the nation's power plants 30 percent from 2005 levels by 2030. The regulation takes aim at the largest source of carbon pollution in the United States, the nation's more than 600 coal-fired power plants. (r.reuters.com/mum79v)

* The revelation that Carl Icahn has become a focus of an insider trading investigation into trades made by the golfer Phil Mickelson and a prominent Las Vegas gambler threatens to leave a mark on a record that Icahn has called "unblemished" and his rivals have called enviable. (r.reuters.com/pum79v)

* As the first chief executive of a major publishing house to negotiate new terms with Amazon.com Inc since the Justice Department sued five publishers in 2012 for conspiring to raise e-book prices, Michael Pietsch, chief executive of the Hachette Book Group, finds himself fighting not just for the future of Hachette, but for that of every publisher that works with Amazon. (r.reuters.com/dum79v)

* "Fireman Sam," a cartoon aimed at preschoolers, has long been a hit overseas. Now Mattel Inc and Amazon.com Inc are teaming up to sell the yellow-hatted hero to American children - a potentially controversial experiment that, if successful, could create a new model for marrying television shows with related merchandise. (r.reuters.com/zem79v)

* Lewis Katz, an owner of The Philadelphia Inquirer, died along with six other people when a private jet erupted into a ball of fire as it took off outside Boston. (r.reuters.com/dym79v)

* Along with operating system updates for mobile and desktop machines, Apple Inc plans to introduce a new health-tracking app at its annual developers' conference on Monday, according to a person briefed on the product. The app for mobile devices will track statistics for health or fitness, like a user's footsteps, heart rate and sleep activity. The health app will most likely be able to connect with a smart watch that Apple is widely expected to release this year. (r.reuters.com/gum79v)

* After more than five months of negotiations, Etihad Airways of Abu Dhabi confirmed on Sunday that it was nearing an agreement that could lead to a sizable investment in Alitalia . In a joint statement, the airlines said Etihad would formally submit a letter to Alitalia's board in the coming days detailing the conditions of a nonbinding offer for a stake of up to 49 percent of the money-losing Italian airline. (r.reuters.com/kum79v) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)