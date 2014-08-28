Aug 28 The following are the top stories on the
* A number of United States banks, including JPMorgan Chase
& Co and at least four others, were struck by hackers in
a series of coordinated attacks this month, according to four
people briefed on a continuing investigation into the crimes. (nyti.ms/VREJu6)
* Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary
Fund, said on Wednesday that French prosecutors had placed her
under formal investigation, in an escalation of a long-running
inquiry into a murky business affair that dates to her time as
finance minister under President Nicolas Sarkozy. (nyti.ms/1sBSnfy)
* With less than a month before its initial public offering,
the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N is intent on showing
just how profitable - and focused on mobile - it truly is. The
Chinese e-commerce behemoth disclosed on Wednesday that its
profit nearly tripled in the quarter that ended June 30, to $2
billion. Its sales climbed 46 percent, to $2.5 billion.
(nyti.ms/1tXKbHr)
* A British regulator fined Royal Bank of Scotland Group
PLC 14.5 million pounds, or about $24 million, on
Wednesday for failing to offer proper advice to mortgage
customers, and criticized the bank for its delays in responding
to the initial complaints. (nyti.ms/1qgvMFK)
* Tyson Foods Inc has reached a deal with the U.S.
Justice Department to sell its hog-purchasing business as part
of its planned $7.7 billion acquisition of Hillshire Brands Co
. The Justice Department said Wednesday that it would
require Tyson to sell its Heinold Hog Markets unit to win
antitrust approval for the merger. (nyti.ms/1rBpkwM)
* Lawmakers and governor Jerry Brown of California on
Wednesday said they had reached an agreement to expand the
California film incentive program, capping a drive by
entertainment industry unions, filmmakers and executives to
bolster sagging movie and television production in the state. (nyti.ms/1qiJBn7)
* The Securities and Exchange Commission unanimously
approved rules on Wednesday that would require issuers of
asset-backed securities - complex investments based on
mortgages, auto loans or other types of debt - to disclose more
information about the underlying loans. (nyti.ms/1nFOJ14)
* Chiquita Brands International and Fyffes PLC
tried to reassure investors about their planned merger,
saying on Wednesday that they now expected the combined company
to achieve an additional $20 million in annual cost savings by
2016. (nyti.ms/1leh17k)
* The federal government is expected to finish its fiscal
year with a relatively modest budget deficit as the gap between
revenue and spending continues a sharp decline, the
Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1q6GjEO)
