Aug 28

* A number of United States banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and at least four others, were struck by hackers in a series of coordinated attacks this month, according to four people briefed on a continuing investigation into the crimes. (nyti.ms/VREJu6)

* Christine Lagarde, the head of the International Monetary Fund, said on Wednesday that French prosecutors had placed her under formal investigation, in an escalation of a long-running inquiry into a murky business affair that dates to her time as finance minister under President Nicolas Sarkozy. (nyti.ms/1sBSnfy)

* With less than a month before its initial public offering, the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N is intent on showing just how profitable - and focused on mobile - it truly is. The Chinese e-commerce behemoth disclosed on Wednesday that its profit nearly tripled in the quarter that ended June 30, to $2 billion. Its sales climbed 46 percent, to $2.5 billion. (nyti.ms/1tXKbHr)

* A British regulator fined Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC 14.5 million pounds, or about $24 million, on Wednesday for failing to offer proper advice to mortgage customers, and criticized the bank for its delays in responding to the initial complaints. (nyti.ms/1qgvMFK)

* Tyson Foods Inc has reached a deal with the U.S. Justice Department to sell its hog-purchasing business as part of its planned $7.7 billion acquisition of Hillshire Brands Co . The Justice Department said Wednesday that it would require Tyson to sell its Heinold Hog Markets unit to win antitrust approval for the merger. (nyti.ms/1rBpkwM)

* Lawmakers and governor Jerry Brown of California on Wednesday said they had reached an agreement to expand the California film incentive program, capping a drive by entertainment industry unions, filmmakers and executives to bolster sagging movie and television production in the state. (nyti.ms/1qiJBn7)

* The Securities and Exchange Commission unanimously approved rules on Wednesday that would require issuers of asset-backed securities - complex investments based on mortgages, auto loans or other types of debt - to disclose more information about the underlying loans. (nyti.ms/1nFOJ14)

* Chiquita Brands International and Fyffes PLC tried to reassure investors about their planned merger, saying on Wednesday that they now expected the combined company to achieve an additional $20 million in annual cost savings by 2016. (nyti.ms/1leh17k)

* The federal government is expected to finish its fiscal year with a relatively modest budget deficit as the gap between revenue and spending continues a sharp decline, the Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1q6GjEO)