Aug 29 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Royal Dutch Shell Plc submitted a plan to the
federal government on Thursday to try once again to explore for
oil in the Alaskan Arctic, following years of legal and
logistical setbacks as well as dogged opposition from
environmentalists. (nyti.ms/1sM2jDh)
* Barclays Capital Plc has agreed to provide $275
million to finance Detroit's operations as it comes out of
bankruptcy, according to documents filed in bankruptcy
court.(nyti.ms/1tQtA9y)
* The French conglomerate Vivendi SA is saying
goodbye to the telecom sector. The company, whose holdings
include the Universal Music Group and the French pay-television
operator Canal Plus, said on Thursday that it was in exclusive
talks to sell its Brazilian telecommunications unit to the
Spanish carrier Telecom Italia SpA for about $9.8
billion. (nyti.ms/1vTHbNJ)
* A British regulator fined the German lender Deutsche Bank
AG 4.7 million pounds($7.79 million) on Thursday for
having failed to properly report certain swaps transactions over
a period of almost six years. (nyti.ms/1zKyqps)
* Huarong Asset Management, China's biggest manager of bad
debt, said on Thursday that it had attracted about $2.4 billion
from eight investors, including Goldman Sachs Group and
Warburg Pincus, before an expected initial public offering here.
(nyti.ms/1AZk0Ep)
* Private bank Lombard Odier unveiled its financial results
publicly for the first time in its 218-year history on Thursday,
reporting a profit and becoming the latest Swiss financial
institution to pull back the curtain on what has been a
traditionally secretive banking culture. (nyti.ms/YY8xr9)
(1 US dollar = 0.6030 British pound)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)