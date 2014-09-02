Sept 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* SolarWorld Americas, the largest manufacturer of solar panels in the United States, has asked the Commerce Department to investigate claims that Chinese military personnel broke into the company's computers and stole documents important to its business and its long-running trade dispute with China. (nyti.ms/1q54sM5)

* The next round of strikes by fast-food workers demanding higher wages is scheduled for Thursday, and this time labor organizers plan to increase the pressure by staging widespread civil disobedience and having thousands of home-care workers join the protests. (nyti.ms/1lv2Wm5)

* The shipbuilding and engineering arms of the Samsung Group announced a plan on Monday to merge by the end of the year, in another sign that restructuring is gaining speed at the company, South Korea's largest conglomerate, in apparent response to the faltering health of its leader. (nyti.ms/1ozc447)

* Public pension funds have major stakes in American companies moving overseas to cut their tax bills. But they are saying little about the strategy, which could hurt the nation's tax base. (nyti.ms/W4bdBD)

* Neil Woodford, an influential fund manager in Britain, said on Monday that he had sold his stake in the British bank HSBC Holding Plc over concerns about rapidly escalating fines by regulators in the banking industry. (nyti.ms/1q2jhyU)

* The Dutch brewer Heineken said on Monday that it had agreed to sell its Mexican packaging operations to Crown Holdings Inc in a deal that valued the business at about $1.2 billion. (nyti.ms/W1d6io) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)