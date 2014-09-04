Sept 4 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Michael Bloomberg told close confidants and senior
executives of Bloomberg LP, a financial data and media company,
that Daniel Doctoroff, its chief executive and a longtime friend
and lieutenant, would leave the company at the end of the year
and that he would take over. He has decided to reassume the
leadership of his business empire only eight months after ending
his final term as mayor of New York. (nyti.ms/1unfwEM)
* Stefan Green, formerly of Goldman Sachs Group Inc,
has joined Perella Weinberg Partners as a partner. He will be
based in San Francisco and will focus on providing strategic and
financial advice to technology, media and telecommunications
companies. (nyti.ms/1lIRe7W)
* Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is doubling down on
big phones and clever design, announcing on Wednesday two new
versions of its popular Note 4, one of which includes a unique
curved design and features two separate touch screens. (nyti.ms/YcY9LZ)
* Federal regulators announced on Wednesday an overhaul of a
murky Wall Street market that gained infamy during the financial
crisis of 2008. The Federal Reserve and the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency, as well as three other agencies,
proposed a rule that would apply to over-the-counter
derivatives, the financial instruments that banks and other
financial entities use to speculate or hedge their risks. (nyti.ms/1A7W6UQ)
* The governor of Nevada and Tesla Motors Inc, the
electric car company with gigantic ambitions, will be "making an
affirmative announcement" on Thursday about the construction of
a huge battery factory, a person involved in the negotiations
said on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1Bcw71d)
* Though battered by the recall of millions of vehicles and
revelations that it failed to fix a deadly defect in its
ignition switches, General Motors Co maintained a monthly
winning streak in selling vehicles since March. (nyti.ms/1rNw36T)
* A lawyer for Detroit city on Wednesday urged a judge to
approve its blueprint for shedding $7 billion of its debts and
devoting about $1.5 billion toward restoring city services over
the next decade, describing the plan to emerge from bankruptcy
as Detroit's "last, best chance" for a comeback. (nyti.ms/1A7X7wj)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)