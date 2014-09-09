Sept 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* European regulators on Monday pushed Google Inc to give up more in an antitrust settlement - demanding that the company make additional changes to its secret sauce, the search algorithm. (nyti.ms/1utAxNW)

* Mathew Martoma, the former portfolio manager for SAC Capital Advisors, was on Monday sentenced to nine years in prison for carrying out one of the biggest insider trading schemes on record. (nyti.ms/1lSdoV9)

* Home Depot Inc confirmed on Monday that hackers had broken into its in-store payments systems, in what could be the largest known breach of a retail company's computer network. The retailer said the exact number of customers affected was still not clear. But a person briefed on the investigation said the total number of credit card numbers stolen at Home Depot could top 60 million. (nyti.ms/1ugMjfF)

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's IPO-BABA.N co-founder and executive chairman Jack Ma on Monday spoke to a crowd of more than 800 potential investors as part of a global roadshow for the Chinese e-commerce giant, which is seeking to raise more than $21 billion in its initial public offering, a stock sale that could break size records. (nyti.ms/ZfiC31)

* Two of the biggest names in home appliances are joining forces after General Electric Co agreed on Monday to sell its century-old appliance division to Electrolux of Sweden for $3.3 billion in cash. The deal will combine Electrolux's Frigidaire, one of the best-known brands of refrigerators, with G.E.'s stable of products, including its Monogram line of luxury appliances. (nyti.ms/1p0WY7Q)

* Twitter Inc announced on Monday that it would begin publicly testing a "buy" button that can be embedded in posts to allow users to buy a product with a couple of clicks. (nyti.ms/1oYDbFZ)

* The U.S. Federal Reserve, mindful that some banks are still so big that their failure could weigh on the wider economy, said on Monday that it planned to increase the pressure on large financial firms to shrink. (nyti.ms/1pJRiz8)

(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)