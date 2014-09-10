Sept 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The fiercest opponent to Detroit's blueprint for erasing its debts and investing in city services has reached an "agreement in principle" with city officials, court documents filed Tuesday evening showed. The tentative settlement with Syncora Guarantee, a bond insurer that said its exposure in Detroit amounted to hundreds of millions of dollars, came suddenly, a week into a trial aimed at allowing Detroit, the largest American city ever to file for bankruptcy, to remake its finances and start over. (nyti.ms/1AwQ2pk)

* Microsoft Corp is in advanced talks to acquire the maker of the game Minecraft for more than $2 billion, people briefed on the discussions said on Tuesday. The move was intended to ensure that one of the most popular games was available for the computing giant's family of devices. (nyti.ms/1xFUMg4)

* Apple Inc on Tuesday introduced a highly anticipated smartwatch, which combines health and fitness monitoring with mobile computer capabilities like maps. The company also introduced two iPhones with larger screens. (nyti.ms/1nJDAwI)

* The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission warned the wireless phone industry on Tuesday that the commission was seriously considering subjecting mobile carriers to the same net neutrality regulations as providers of wired Internet service. (nyti.ms/1lUHmIn)

* As Google Inc seeks expert advice on how to carry out its "right to be forgotten" court order in Europe, the company went to Spain on Tuesday, where it began a seven-city European tour of public meetings, hearing views from privacy-rights proponents, freedom-of-information advocates and members of the public about the best ways to remove search-engine links to information that petitioners contend is intrusive and no longer relevant. (nyti.ms/WQAq31) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)