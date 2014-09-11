Sept 11 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Making global e-commerce available to Chinese shoppers is
a key aim of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, and the strategy could
help put a dent in American trade deficits. (nyti.ms/1pRl0lK)
* On Wednesday, Dollar General Corp said it was going
hostile and taking its $9.1 billion offer for Family Dollar
directly to shareholders after being rebuffed. The move
further complicates Family Dollar's agreed-upon deal, announced
in July, to sell itself to Dollar Tree for $8.5
billion. (nyti.ms/1tLYXEs)
* Syncora Guarantee Inc, Detroit's most
vociferous adversary in bankruptcy, is close to a breakthrough
settlement with the city, but before it can close the deal it
must resolve a related dispute with two big banks, Bank of
America Corp and UBS AG. The bankruptcy
judge, Steven Rhodes, has adjourned a trial in the case until
Monday. If Syncora cannot reach an agreement with the banks by
then, it will face a breakdown of its whole deal with Detroit.
(nyti.ms/1qMCVOc)
* Coinbase is taking its bitcoin services to Europe in a
move that could help expand the virtual currency's reach. The
company, one of the most popular digital wallet providers, said
on Wednesday that it was expanding to 13 European countries,
including France, Italy and the Netherlands, by allowing those
with authorized European bank accounts to buy and sell bitcoins
in exchange for euros. (nyti.ms/1nMkYMr)
* The Coleman Company, a manufacturer of camping and other
outdoor equipment, has agreed to take more than 20,000 of its
inflatable rubber tubes off the shelves at Wal-Mart Stores Inc
. Two dozen consumers reported skin irritation from the
36-inch-wide black Sevylor River Racer tubes, intended for one
person to sit in and float in the water. (nyti.ms/1wgIgiA)
* France's economic recovery will be much more fragile this
year than originally thought, and the government will not be
able to meet targets for reducing the deficit for at least
another two years in the face of sputtering growth, the French
Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1ung3Hz)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)